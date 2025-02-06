Mizoram Drug Bust: Major Seizure in Methamphetamine and Heroin Trafficking
Four individuals, including three Myanmar nationals and an Assamese, were arrested in Mizoram for trafficking methamphetamine tablets and heroin. In coordinated operations, 20,200 tablets and 246 grams of heroin were seized. The suspects were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days under legal charges.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Mizoram authorities have arrested four individuals, including three from Myanmar and one from Assam, on charges of smuggling methamphetamine tablets and heroin.
The operations, led by excise officials and Assam Rifles personnel, resulted in the seizure of 20,200 methamphetamine tablets, weighing 2.2 kg, in the Zote Tiau village, Champhai district. The tablets, infamously known as 'crazy drug', are banned in India for their addictive and harmful effects on the central nervous system.
Additionally, excise officials confiscated 246 grams of heroin during another operation in Khatla near Aizawl. The suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and are currently in 14-day judicial custody.
