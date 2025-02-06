Left Menu

Tragedy on the Seas: Lives Lost in Migrant Journey

Four Pakistani migrants' bodies have been repatriated after a deadly boat capsizing off West Africa. The tragedy is linked to human smugglers demanding payments. Survivors allege mistreatment by smugglers. Pakistan is intensifying efforts to combat human trafficking in response to such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheikhpura | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:13 IST
Tragedy on the Seas: Lives Lost in Migrant Journey
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The remains of four Pakistani citizens, who drowned when a migrant boat capsized off West Africa, have been returned home. Identified via DNA tests, these individuals were among 13 Pakistani victims, and their bodies arrived at Islamabad International Airport via a Saudi flight, as reported by officials Thursday.

The ill-fated boat, laden with 80 passengers that included numerous Pakistanis, commenced its journey on January 2 from Mauritania. En route to the Canary Islands, it foundered near Morocco’s port of Dakhla. The perilous Atlantic route has become a popular but hazardous passage for migrants in rickety vessels.

Amid a backdrop of human smuggling, family members disclosed harrowing tales of torture and financial disputes leading to migrants being thrown overboard. Survivors’ testimonies have challenged initial reports of capsizing, alleging intentional harm. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities intensify anti-trafficking efforts, highlighted by President Asif Ali Zardari's recent call for stringent measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025