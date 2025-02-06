Tragedy on the Seas: Lives Lost in Migrant Journey

The remains of four Pakistani citizens, who drowned when a migrant boat capsized off West Africa, have been returned home. Identified via DNA tests, these individuals were among 13 Pakistani victims, and their bodies arrived at Islamabad International Airport via a Saudi flight, as reported by officials Thursday.

The ill-fated boat, laden with 80 passengers that included numerous Pakistanis, commenced its journey on January 2 from Mauritania. En route to the Canary Islands, it foundered near Morocco’s port of Dakhla. The perilous Atlantic route has become a popular but hazardous passage for migrants in rickety vessels.

Amid a backdrop of human smuggling, family members disclosed harrowing tales of torture and financial disputes leading to migrants being thrown overboard. Survivors’ testimonies have challenged initial reports of capsizing, alleging intentional harm. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities intensify anti-trafficking efforts, highlighted by President Asif Ali Zardari's recent call for stringent measures.

