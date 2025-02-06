BJP Legislator Proposes Savarkar Name for Maharashtra's Vadhvan Port

BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare is advocating for the Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra's Palghar district to be named after freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Currently under development, the deep-sea port's proposed name change was positively received during a District Planning Committee meeting, according to Davkhare.

The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra forest minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik. Davkhare highlighted local healthcare challenges, noting the Manor Burn Center's non-functional status due to insufficient medical staff and expensive sonography machines at local hospitals sitting idle for lack of trained technicians.

Davkhare also stressed infrastructure issues facing educational institutions, such as the need for toilet repairs at the Zilla Parishad Marathi School in Malayan, Dahanu. These issues force locals to seek costly private services, straining their financial resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)