Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza's Future

Israel's Defense Minister ordered the army to prepare a plan for Gaza's 'voluntary departure' following President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to control the region. The plan seeks resettlement for Palestinians, drawing international criticism and allegations of war crimes. The proposal is seen as part of broader geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:54 IST
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza's Future

The Israeli Defense Minister has instructed the army to devise a plan for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza residents following U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious proposal to assume control of the region. Trump's plan, viewed as bold by some, involves resettling over 2 million Palestinians and transforming Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.'

This initiative has met with widespread condemnation from international communities, with countries like Russia, China, and Germany opposing the proposal, labeling it a potential catalyst for 'new suffering and new hatred.' Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, have rejected the plan, stressing the importance of a two-state solution.

The plan has also drawn sharp criticism in Israel, with Defense Minister Katz urging countries like Spain, Ireland, and Norway to accept Gaza residents while accusing these nations of hypocrisy for their accusations against Israel's military actions. As political tensions escalate, questions arise around the legal and humanitarian implications of the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025