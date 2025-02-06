Controversy Surrounds Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza's Future

The Israeli Defense Minister has instructed the army to devise a plan for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza residents following U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious proposal to assume control of the region. Trump's plan, viewed as bold by some, involves resettling over 2 million Palestinians and transforming Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.'

This initiative has met with widespread condemnation from international communities, with countries like Russia, China, and Germany opposing the proposal, labeling it a potential catalyst for 'new suffering and new hatred.' Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, have rejected the plan, stressing the importance of a two-state solution.

The plan has also drawn sharp criticism in Israel, with Defense Minister Katz urging countries like Spain, Ireland, and Norway to accept Gaza residents while accusing these nations of hypocrisy for their accusations against Israel's military actions. As political tensions escalate, questions arise around the legal and humanitarian implications of the proposal.

