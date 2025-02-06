Left Menu

China Opposes Forced Displacement in Gaza, Calls for Two-State Solution

China stands against U.S. President Trump's proposal to move Palestinians from Gaza, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution for peace. China's foreign ministry underscores their long-held stance against forced displacement, advocating for Palestinian national rights amid escalating conflict in the region.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:18 IST
China has voiced its opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and have the United States take control of the area. This stance aligns with China's longstanding opposition to the forced displacement of people, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry affirmed on Thursday.

In the aftermath of the Hamas-led offensive against Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and saw over 250 hostages taken, the conflict in Gaza has escalated. Israel's military response has led to the deaths of more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, drawing widespread accusations of ethnic cleansing—a claim Israel denies. Meanwhile, President Trump has suggested a U.S. intervention in Gaza, proposing that Palestinians be permanently relocated elsewhere.

Palestinian and Arab leaders have dismissed Trump's earlier suggestions that displaced Palestinians be moved to Egypt and Jordan. In contrast, international leaders have reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution, with China announcing its readiness to support this foundational strategy for resolving the Palestinian issue justly and swiftly. China's position paper published in late 2023 highlights its call for the United Nations Security Council to aid in reinstating this solution, emphasizing respect for Palestinian self-determination.

