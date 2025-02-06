Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Speaks Out on TTD Controversy

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy declined to comment on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) decision to discipline 18 employees for non-Hindu activity, citing lack of information. He emphasized character in politics amid party resignations post-election defeat, following former MP Vijayasai Reddy's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:29 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Speaks Out on TTD Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has refused to comment on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) recent decision to take disciplinary action against 18 employees alleged to have engaged in non-Hindu activities. During a press briefing, Reddy stated his unfamiliarity with the situation, precluding him from providing an immediate response.

Reddy highlighted the complexity of the TTD, noting it includes multiple organizations and institutions, which complicates understanding the specifics of the disciplinary measures. He refrained from making any assumptions about the employees' affiliations or recruitment processes.

In another response, focusing on political integrity, Reddy remarked on the recent exit of key YSRCP members, including trusted ally Vijayasai Reddy. He stressed the importance of character and patience, advising that enduring political difficulties are part of a democratic tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025