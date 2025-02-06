Jagan Mohan Reddy Speaks Out on TTD Controversy

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has refused to comment on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) recent decision to take disciplinary action against 18 employees alleged to have engaged in non-Hindu activities. During a press briefing, Reddy stated his unfamiliarity with the situation, precluding him from providing an immediate response.

Reddy highlighted the complexity of the TTD, noting it includes multiple organizations and institutions, which complicates understanding the specifics of the disciplinary measures. He refrained from making any assumptions about the employees' affiliations or recruitment processes.

In another response, focusing on political integrity, Reddy remarked on the recent exit of key YSRCP members, including trusted ally Vijayasai Reddy. He stressed the importance of character and patience, advising that enduring political difficulties are part of a democratic tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)