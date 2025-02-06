Left Menu

High-Tech Deceit: From Cyber Fraud to Arrests

Delhi Police apprehended Madan Lal, a cyber fraudster, for duping an IIT Delhi student out of Rs 4.33 lakh through a phone scam. The deceived student believed he was under investigation and transferred funds under duress. The investigation led to Lal's arrest in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Madan Lal, a cyber fraudster, who scammed an IIT Delhi student out of Rs 4.33 lakh. The arrest was made in Chennai following an investigation into a complex web of deceit.

The case began last November when the student received a bogus call from scammers posing as courier service employees. They falsely claimed a suspicious parcel was sent in his name, escalating to threats of arrest unless he transferred funds to multiple accounts, purportedly to clear his name.

The investigation revealed that the fraudsters, manipulating fear, used various accounts, eventually leading to Madan Lal. Authorities found that Lal converted the stolen money into cryptocurrency and facilitated international transactions. His arrest marks a critical success in the fight against cyber crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

