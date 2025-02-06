Controversy Over Non-Hindu Employees in Tirumala
Andhra Pradesh BJP demands the removal of approximately 1,000 non-Hindu employees from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, asserting it's a spiritual Hindu capital. The move highlights tensions over religious representation within temple services, as BJP officials plan to meet CM Chandrababu Naidu for further actions.
The Andhra Pradesh BJP has stirred a significant controversy by demanding the removal of around 1,000 employees from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) who reportedly practice non-Hindu faiths. The party insists that the TTD, deemed the 'spiritual capital of Hindus,' should employ only those practicing Hinduism.
Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a BJP spokesperson and member of TTD, has declared that party representatives will soon convene with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The goal is to persuade the administration that non-Hindus are not suitable for roles within the temple board services.
This call comes amid disciplinary actions against 18 employees for alleged non-Hindu practices. Despite some claiming adherence to Hinduism, the BJP's push underscores a broader intent to ensure religious conformity among all temple staff, aligning with TTD's traditional practices.
