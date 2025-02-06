Left Menu

Controversy Over Non-Hindu Employees in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh BJP demands the removal of approximately 1,000 non-Hindu employees from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, asserting it's a spiritual Hindu capital. The move highlights tensions over religious representation within temple services, as BJP officials plan to meet CM Chandrababu Naidu for further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:42 IST
Controversy Over Non-Hindu Employees in Tirumala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh BJP has stirred a significant controversy by demanding the removal of around 1,000 employees from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) who reportedly practice non-Hindu faiths. The party insists that the TTD, deemed the 'spiritual capital of Hindus,' should employ only those practicing Hinduism.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a BJP spokesperson and member of TTD, has declared that party representatives will soon convene with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The goal is to persuade the administration that non-Hindus are not suitable for roles within the temple board services.

This call comes amid disciplinary actions against 18 employees for alleged non-Hindu practices. Despite some claiming adherence to Hinduism, the BJP's push underscores a broader intent to ensure religious conformity among all temple staff, aligning with TTD's traditional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025