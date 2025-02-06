Controversy Over Non-Hindu Employees in Tirumala

The Andhra Pradesh BJP has stirred a significant controversy by demanding the removal of around 1,000 employees from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) who reportedly practice non-Hindu faiths. The party insists that the TTD, deemed the 'spiritual capital of Hindus,' should employ only those practicing Hinduism.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a BJP spokesperson and member of TTD, has declared that party representatives will soon convene with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The goal is to persuade the administration that non-Hindus are not suitable for roles within the temple board services.

This call comes amid disciplinary actions against 18 employees for alleged non-Hindu practices. Despite some claiming adherence to Hinduism, the BJP's push underscores a broader intent to ensure religious conformity among all temple staff, aligning with TTD's traditional practices.

