Inside the Ongoing Debate: Deportation and Diplomatic Dynamics

The Indian government is engaging with the US on deportation practices to ensure humane treatment. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed concerns about the handling of deportees, emphasizing the need for a crackdown on illegal migration while facilitating legitimate travel. Historical data on deportations from the US was provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:15 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Deportation processes involving Indian nationals have been a longstanding issue, as noted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He highlighted efforts to ensure ethical treatment of deported Indians and stressed the importance of addressing illegal migration industry issues.

Amid rising criticism from opposition parties, Jaishankar stated that the Indian government works closely with the US to prevent unjust treatment of deportees. He pointed out that deportation procedures, including restraining measures, have been standardized since 2012.

Highlighting historical data on deportation cases, Jaishankar addressed a spectrum of concerns, including individual rights and the socio-economic ramifications of illegal migration. The minister confirmed steps are being taken to support deportees and mitigate the challenges they face in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

