Inside the Ongoing Debate: Deportation and Diplomatic Dynamics

Deportation processes involving Indian nationals have been a longstanding issue, as noted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He highlighted efforts to ensure ethical treatment of deported Indians and stressed the importance of addressing illegal migration industry issues.

Amid rising criticism from opposition parties, Jaishankar stated that the Indian government works closely with the US to prevent unjust treatment of deportees. He pointed out that deportation procedures, including restraining measures, have been standardized since 2012.

Highlighting historical data on deportation cases, Jaishankar addressed a spectrum of concerns, including individual rights and the socio-economic ramifications of illegal migration. The minister confirmed steps are being taken to support deportees and mitigate the challenges they face in the US.

