Tragic Pilgrim Journey on Veer Bhanpur Highway

An unfortunate highway accident claimed two lives and left three injured as a pilgrim-laden car collided with a stationary bus on the Veer Bhanpur Highway, according to authorities.

Ajit Kumar Verma, the officer-in-charge at Rajatalab police station, reported the incident involving Devendra Pratap Singh and his family. They were en route from Prayagraj to Varanasi following religious rites at the Maha Kumbh.

Devendra Pratap Singh, aged 90, and his son-in-law, Amarendra Singh, aged 62, were killed instantly. Singh’s daughter, Vibha, son Praveen Kumar Singh, and wife, Sushma Singh, all sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)