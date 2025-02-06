Left Menu

Tragic Pilgrim Journey on Veer Bhanpur Highway

A car carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh collided with a parked bus on Veer Bhanpur Highway, resulting in two fatalities and three serious injuries. The victims were traveling for religious rituals after a holy dip. Local police promptly transported the injured for medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:35 IST
Tragic Pilgrim Journey on Veer Bhanpur Highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate highway accident claimed two lives and left three injured as a pilgrim-laden car collided with a stationary bus on the Veer Bhanpur Highway, according to authorities.

Ajit Kumar Verma, the officer-in-charge at Rajatalab police station, reported the incident involving Devendra Pratap Singh and his family. They were en route from Prayagraj to Varanasi following religious rites at the Maha Kumbh.

Devendra Pratap Singh, aged 90, and his son-in-law, Amarendra Singh, aged 62, were killed instantly. Singh’s daughter, Vibha, son Praveen Kumar Singh, and wife, Sushma Singh, all sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025