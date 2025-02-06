U.S. Deports 104 Indian Immigrants Amid Immigration Crackdown
A US military aircraft deported 104 illegal Indian immigrants to Punjab as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The deportees alleged being restrained during the journey. US officials emphasized the importance of enforcing immigration laws for national security. Indian authorities questioned the deportees upon arrival.
The United States has intensified its immigration crackdown, with a military aircraft transporting 104 illegal Indian immigrants back to Punjab. This move marks the first batch of deportations under the Trump administration's renewed focus on curbing illegal immigration.
The C-17 Globemaster, a US Air Force aircraft, landed at Amritsar airport on Wednesday afternoon, carrying the deportees who all alleged they were restrained throughout the flight and only freed upon landing.
US Embassy officials highlighted the critical role of enforcing immigration laws in securing national safety. In Punjab, local and central agencies, including police and intelligence offices, interrogated the deportees to ensure they had no criminal backgrounds.
