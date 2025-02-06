Left Menu

Bangladesh's Diplomatic Dispute: Exiled Hasina Sparks Controversy

Bangladesh has formally protested to India following 'false and fabricated comments' by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Her remarks, made during a virtual address, incited violence in Bangladesh, leading to arson attacks on political figures' properties. Bangladesh demands India's intervention to halt her provocative statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:56 IST
Bangladesh's Diplomatic Dispute: Exiled Hasina Sparks Controversy
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has escalated diplomatic tensions by lodging a protest with India's acting envoy, citing 'false and fabricated comments' made by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Officials in Dhaka describe her statements as a 'hostile act' against the nation.

The controversial remarks, delivered by Hasina during a virtual address from India, urged Bangladeshis to resist the current regime. This incited violent protests, with demonstrators setting fire to the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her father and the country's founding figure.

In response, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has urged India to take immediate actions to curb Hasina's incendiary comments. These developments have further strained the diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025