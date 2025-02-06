Bangladesh's Diplomatic Dispute: Exiled Hasina Sparks Controversy

Bangladesh has escalated diplomatic tensions by lodging a protest with India's acting envoy, citing 'false and fabricated comments' made by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Officials in Dhaka describe her statements as a 'hostile act' against the nation.

The controversial remarks, delivered by Hasina during a virtual address from India, urged Bangladeshis to resist the current regime. This incited violent protests, with demonstrators setting fire to the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her father and the country's founding figure.

In response, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has urged India to take immediate actions to curb Hasina's incendiary comments. These developments have further strained the diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

