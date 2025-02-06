Bangladesh's Diplomatic Dispute: Exiled Hasina Sparks Controversy
Bangladesh has formally protested to India following 'false and fabricated comments' by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Her remarks, made during a virtual address, incited violence in Bangladesh, leading to arson attacks on political figures' properties. Bangladesh demands India's intervention to halt her provocative statements.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh has escalated diplomatic tensions by lodging a protest with India's acting envoy, citing 'false and fabricated comments' made by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Officials in Dhaka describe her statements as a 'hostile act' against the nation.
The controversial remarks, delivered by Hasina during a virtual address from India, urged Bangladeshis to resist the current regime. This incited violent protests, with demonstrators setting fire to the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her father and the country's founding figure.
In response, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has urged India to take immediate actions to curb Hasina's incendiary comments. These developments have further strained the diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.
