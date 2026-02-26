Carney's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Canada Ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has embarked on a significant visit to India, marking his first official trip to the country since taking office. The visit, scheduled from February 27 to March 2, aims to bolster bilateral ties and seek new cooperative opportunities, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Carney's journey starts in Mumbai, where over two days, he engages with stakeholders across various sectors, including CEOs, financial experts, and Canadian Pension Fund representatives. This sets an economic agenda for his mission before he heads to New Delhi on March 1 for delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 at Hyderabad House.

The discussions are expected to cover trade, investment, energy, and more, while addressing previous diplomatic strains linked to allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a terrorist. A renewed pragmatic approach, reinforced by dialogue between national security advisors, now sets the stage for reaffirmed partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)