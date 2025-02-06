Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Political Supporters Allegedly Attack Man Over News Viewing

A man in Dharur, Maharashtra was allegedly attacked by supporters of Minister Dhananjay Munde for watching news about him and his aide, implicated in a major extortion case. The attack left the victim hospitalized, while the suspects remain at large. Legal proceedings have begun following a police report.

In an alarming incident from Dharur, Beed district, Maharashtra, two individuals reportedly attacked a man for watching news related to Minister Dhananjay Munde and his aide. Police revealed that the attack occurred after the victim, Ashok Mohite, was seen viewing news on his phone in the Ramai Chowk area.

A complaint lodged by Balasaheb Deshmukh led to the identification of the assailants as Vaijanath Bangar and Abhishek Sanap, purported supporters of Minister Munde. This attack adds fuel to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Munde, following the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad for extortion connected to a recent sarpanch murder.

The accused threatened Mohite with dire consequences similar to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a case linked to a halted extortion attempt involving an energy company. Balasaheb Deshmukh detailed the violent assault involving a sickle and rod, which resulted in head injuries for Mohite, who is currently hospitalized.

