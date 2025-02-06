Drug Bust in Himachal: Four Arrested in Major Seizure

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, four individuals have been detained by Himachal Pradesh police in Kangra district. The arrests occurred in two separate incidents, emphasizing the ongoing battle against narcotics in the region.

In Nurpur town, officers apprehended Raj Kumar and Roop Lal, both from Mandi district, seizing nearly 3 kg of hashish from their possession during a routine vehicle check on Defense Road. The duo faces charges as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a parallel operation, Pawan and Salman from Punjab's Hoshiarpur were caught with 15.75 grams of chitta, an adulterated heroin variant, in Jawali town. Both incidents highlight the strict measures being implemented by local law enforcement to curb the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)