Left Menu

Drug Bust in Himachal: Four Arrested in Major Seizure

Four individuals have been arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in two separate drug-related incidents. In Nurpur, two residents of Mandi district were apprehended with around 3 kg of hashish. Additionally, in Jawali town, two residents of Punjab were caught with 15.75 grams of adulterated heroin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:25 IST
Drug Bust in Himachal: Four Arrested in Major Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, four individuals have been detained by Himachal Pradesh police in Kangra district. The arrests occurred in two separate incidents, emphasizing the ongoing battle against narcotics in the region.

In Nurpur town, officers apprehended Raj Kumar and Roop Lal, both from Mandi district, seizing nearly 3 kg of hashish from their possession during a routine vehicle check on Defense Road. The duo faces charges as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a parallel operation, Pawan and Salman from Punjab's Hoshiarpur were caught with 15.75 grams of chitta, an adulterated heroin variant, in Jawali town. Both incidents highlight the strict measures being implemented by local law enforcement to curb the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025