Jammu & Kashmir CM Calls for Probes into Controversial Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced his government's decision to initiate independent investigations into two controversial deaths that have recently occurred in the region.

The incidents involve a truck driver fatally shot by military personnel in Baramulla and a 26-year-old alleged terrorist who reportedly died by suicide in police custody in Kathua. Abdullah expressed his concerns about the excessive use of force and harassment, stating that the events were unfortunate and avoidable.

Emphasizing the critical role of local community support in efforts to eliminate terrorism, Abdullah has also engaged with the Union Government, urging prompt and transparent inquiries into these cases.

