Jammu & Kashmir CM Calls for Probes into Controversial Deaths
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced investigations into two contentious deaths: a truck driver shot by the Army and an alleged terrorist in police custody. Abdullah stressed the importance of local collaboration in combating terror, expressing concerns that such incidents may alienate the community.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced his government's decision to initiate independent investigations into two controversial deaths that have recently occurred in the region.
The incidents involve a truck driver fatally shot by military personnel in Baramulla and a 26-year-old alleged terrorist who reportedly died by suicide in police custody in Kathua. Abdullah expressed his concerns about the excessive use of force and harassment, stating that the events were unfortunate and avoidable.
Emphasizing the critical role of local community support in efforts to eliminate terrorism, Abdullah has also engaged with the Union Government, urging prompt and transparent inquiries into these cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
