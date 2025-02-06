Left Menu

Tragedy in the Fields: US Military Plane Crash in the Philippines

A US military-contracted plane crashed in the Philippines' Maguindanao del Sur, killing all on board. The crash site was secured by local officials. The plane, managed by the US military, went down near Ampatuan town, and the four onboard appeared to be foreign nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:52 IST
Tragedy in the Fields: US Military Plane Crash in the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A US military-contracted plane met a tragic end in a rice field in southern Philippines, resulting in the deaths of all four onboard. The US Embassy and Philippine authorities have confirmed the incident, which took place in Maguindanao del Sur province on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines verified that a light aircraft crashed but withheld further details. According to US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay, the plane was under US military contract, with more detailed information to be released by the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Local safety officer Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto stated that the victims, believed to be foreign nationals, were recovered from the wreck in Ampatuan town. Reports from disaster-mitigation official Windy Beaty indicate that residents observed smoke and heard an explosion prior to the crash, which also resulted in the death of a nearby water buffalo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025