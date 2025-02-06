Tragedy in the Fields: US Military Plane Crash in the Philippines

A US military-contracted plane met a tragic end in a rice field in southern Philippines, resulting in the deaths of all four onboard. The US Embassy and Philippine authorities have confirmed the incident, which took place in Maguindanao del Sur province on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines verified that a light aircraft crashed but withheld further details. According to US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay, the plane was under US military contract, with more detailed information to be released by the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Local safety officer Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto stated that the victims, believed to be foreign nationals, were recovered from the wreck in Ampatuan town. Reports from disaster-mitigation official Windy Beaty indicate that residents observed smoke and heard an explosion prior to the crash, which also resulted in the death of a nearby water buffalo.

(With inputs from agencies.)