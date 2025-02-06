Dowry System on Trial: Landmark Verdict Sends Clear Message
A local court has sentenced a man and his parents to death for the dowry-related murder of 19-year-old Farah. The verdict, delivered by Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, condemns the dowry system and aims to warn society of its detrimental effects, urging change in societal views toward daughters.
A local court has sentenced a man and his parents to death after convicting them for the dowry-related murder of 19-year-old Farah. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Fast Track Court-I Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who strongly condemned the dowry system.
Assistant District Government Advocate Digambar Singh revealed that Farah was killed on May 1, 2024, just one year after her marriage due to dowry harassment involving demands for a motorcycle. The convicted individuals include Farah's husband Maqsad Ali, father-in-law Sabir Ali, and mother-in-law Masitan alias Hamshiran, found guilty of murder.
The court's decision emphasizes the dangerous societal view of daughters as burdens, fueling dowry practices. The judge asserted that leniency would only lead to further crime, categorizing this case as 'rarest of rare' and justifying the punishment as a warning against future dowry-related crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
