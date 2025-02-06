Controversial Proposal: Trump's Gaza Resettlement Remarks Spark Global Debate

In international news, Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong disapproval of recent statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the future of the Gaza Strip. On Thursday, Russian officials described Trump's suggestions of relocating Palestinians and establishing American control over the region as 'shocking'.

Trump had proposed that, once hostilities ended, Gaza would be handed over to the U.S. with its inhabitants resettled in neighboring countries. This vision includes demolishing existing structures for a new Riviera-style development, thereby negating the need for American military presence on the ground.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the importance of prioritizing humanitarian aid and adhering to the agreements between Israel and Hamas. She warned that Trump's provocative remarks could undermine the peace process and exacerbate tensions in the already volatile Middle Eastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)