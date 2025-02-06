Scrutiny Builds Over Musk's Government Interactions
House Democrats have called for an investigation into potential national security threats posed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, urging federal agencies to assess potential breaches involving Musk's team. Concerns focus on unauthorized access to U.S. systems, personal data, and the firing of independent watchdogs.
House Democrats are raising alarms over potential national security threats linked to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. This follows concerns about possible breaches involving Musk's team accessing U.S. systems and personal data.
In a Thursday letter, lawmakers urged federal deputy inspectors general to investigate these potential issues, which span agencies including the Treasury, Education, and USAID. They alleged unauthorized access to systems at USAID and OPM.
The lawmakers' concern extends to a perceived lack of proper vetting of Musk's associates, questioning the firing of 17 watchdogs by the Trump administration. The White House and Musk have yet to comment on these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prince Harry Demands Investigation into Murdoch's Media Scandal
PTI Leaders Face Arrest Warrants Amid May 9 Protests Investigation
Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid Amidst Investigation
Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation as New Bridge Connects Rajouri
Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation in Rajouri Village