Scrutiny Builds Over Musk's Government Interactions

House Democrats have called for an investigation into potential national security threats posed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, urging federal agencies to assess potential breaches involving Musk's team. Concerns focus on unauthorized access to U.S. systems, personal data, and the firing of independent watchdogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:09 IST
House Democrats are raising alarms over potential national security threats linked to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. This follows concerns about possible breaches involving Musk's team accessing U.S. systems and personal data.

In a Thursday letter, lawmakers urged federal deputy inspectors general to investigate these potential issues, which span agencies including the Treasury, Education, and USAID. They alleged unauthorized access to systems at USAID and OPM.

The lawmakers' concern extends to a perceived lack of proper vetting of Musk's associates, questioning the firing of 17 watchdogs by the Trump administration. The White House and Musk have yet to comment on these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

