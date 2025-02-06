Trump's Trade Nominee Proposes Universal Tariff Reevaluation Amid Fentanyl Concerns

Jamieson Greer, nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. trade representative, emphasized the need to study the impacts of a universal tariff. Speaking at a U.S. Senate hearing, Greer linked the administration's tariff actions to efforts against fentanyl trafficking, particularly from China.

Greer, who previously played a key role in Trump's trade dealings, called for balanced economic relations with China, urging reductions in both tariffs and non-tariff barriers. He also underscored the importance of reinforcing supply chains and promoting investments for better-paying American jobs.

Looking ahead, Greer articulated a vision of pragmatic trade policies focusing on re-energizing U.S. manufacturing and exploring new markets for American farmers. He assured close collaboration with Congress to address economic challenges, including inflation and unemployment.

