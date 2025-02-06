Left Menu

Trump's Trade Nominee Proposes Universal Tariff Reevaluation Amid Fentanyl Concerns

Jamieson Greer, President Trump's trade representative nominee, promotes reexamining tariffs to balance the U.S. trade deficit. He highlights current tariffs' role in curbing fentanyl trafficking from China, Canada, and Mexico. Greer supports policies bolstering U.S. manufacturing and supply chains and expanding agricultural trade to strengthen the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:10 IST
Trump's Trade Nominee Proposes Universal Tariff Reevaluation Amid Fentanyl Concerns

Jamieson Greer, nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. trade representative, emphasized the need to study the impacts of a universal tariff. Speaking at a U.S. Senate hearing, Greer linked the administration's tariff actions to efforts against fentanyl trafficking, particularly from China.

Greer, who previously played a key role in Trump's trade dealings, called for balanced economic relations with China, urging reductions in both tariffs and non-tariff barriers. He also underscored the importance of reinforcing supply chains and promoting investments for better-paying American jobs.

Looking ahead, Greer articulated a vision of pragmatic trade policies focusing on re-energizing U.S. manufacturing and exploring new markets for American farmers. He assured close collaboration with Congress to address economic challenges, including inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025