Trump's Trade Nominee Proposes Universal Tariff Reevaluation Amid Fentanyl Concerns
Jamieson Greer, President Trump's trade representative nominee, promotes reexamining tariffs to balance the U.S. trade deficit. He highlights current tariffs' role in curbing fentanyl trafficking from China, Canada, and Mexico. Greer supports policies bolstering U.S. manufacturing and supply chains and expanding agricultural trade to strengthen the economy.
Jamieson Greer, nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. trade representative, emphasized the need to study the impacts of a universal tariff. Speaking at a U.S. Senate hearing, Greer linked the administration's tariff actions to efforts against fentanyl trafficking, particularly from China.
Greer, who previously played a key role in Trump's trade dealings, called for balanced economic relations with China, urging reductions in both tariffs and non-tariff barriers. He also underscored the importance of reinforcing supply chains and promoting investments for better-paying American jobs.
Looking ahead, Greer articulated a vision of pragmatic trade policies focusing on re-energizing U.S. manufacturing and exploring new markets for American farmers. He assured close collaboration with Congress to address economic challenges, including inflation and unemployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surging Stocks: China-Hong Kong Markets Lifted by Positive U.S.-China Relations
Diplomatic Balancing Act: U.S.-China Relations Under New Scrutiny
Diplomatic Conversations: Navigating U.S.-China Relations
Russia's Secret Supply Chains Amid Sanctions
Trade Tensions: The Rising Threat to U.S.-China Relations