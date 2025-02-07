Public Citizen Demands Investigation into Trump's Meme Coin Promotion

Public Citizen, a renowned consumer advocacy group, has urged federal authorities to investigate whether President Donald Trump breached gift solicitation laws while promoting a meme coin.

The advocacy group officially submitted its complaint to the Department of Justice and the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday, raising concerns about the legality of the president's actions.

This request for investigation highlights ongoing debates over ethical boundaries in government and raises questions about adherence to legal protocols by high-ranking officials.

