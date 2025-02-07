Public Citizen Demands Investigation into Trump's Meme Coin Promotion
Public Citizen has requested a federal investigation into potential legal violations by President Donald Trump over gift solicitation laws. The complaint, related to Trump's promotion of a meme coin, was filed with the DOJ and the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:07 IST
Public Citizen, a renowned consumer advocacy group, has urged federal authorities to investigate whether President Donald Trump breached gift solicitation laws while promoting a meme coin.
The advocacy group officially submitted its complaint to the Department of Justice and the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday, raising concerns about the legality of the president's actions.
This request for investigation highlights ongoing debates over ethical boundaries in government and raises questions about adherence to legal protocols by high-ranking officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
