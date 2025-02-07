Kenyan Police Reinforce Efforts in Haiti Against Gang Violence
A group of 144 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti's capital as part of a U.N.-backed mission to aid local police battling gangs. This move, announced by Kenyan President Ruto, comes amidst challenges such as U.S. funding freezes and increased gang control in Port-au-Prince.
A contingent of 144 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday. This deployment is part of a U.N.-supported Multinational Security Support mission designed to bolster local police efforts against increasingly powerful gangs, the Kenyan government reported.
Kenyan President William Ruto announced on X that he had discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding an exemption from a broader U.S. aid freeze for the mission. The gangs, heavily armed with weapons trafficked mainly from the U.S., have formed an alliance and taken control of much of Port-au-Prince and its surrounding areas.
Complicating efforts, the U.N. indicated that over $13 million in U.S. funding for the mission was frozen due to a 90-day pause on foreign aid initiated by former President Donald Trump. Despite support from the U.N. Security Council, the mission is not a U.N. operation and remains reliant on voluntary contributions. So far, progress in restoring order in Haiti has been minimal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
