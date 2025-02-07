Left Menu

Kenyan Police Reinforce Efforts in Haiti Against Gang Violence

A group of 144 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti's capital as part of a U.N.-backed mission to aid local police battling gangs. This move, announced by Kenyan President Ruto, comes amidst challenges such as U.S. funding freezes and increased gang control in Port-au-Prince.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:09 IST
Kenyan Police Reinforce Efforts in Haiti Against Gang Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A contingent of 144 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday. This deployment is part of a U.N.-supported Multinational Security Support mission designed to bolster local police efforts against increasingly powerful gangs, the Kenyan government reported.

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on X that he had discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding an exemption from a broader U.S. aid freeze for the mission. The gangs, heavily armed with weapons trafficked mainly from the U.S., have formed an alliance and taken control of much of Port-au-Prince and its surrounding areas.

Complicating efforts, the U.N. indicated that over $13 million in U.S. funding for the mission was frozen due to a 90-day pause on foreign aid initiated by former President Donald Trump. Despite support from the U.N. Security Council, the mission is not a U.N. operation and remains reliant on voluntary contributions. So far, progress in restoring order in Haiti has been minimal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025