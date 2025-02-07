Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Seattle declared President Trump's executive order to curtail birthright citizenship unconstitutional. The ruling extends to a nationwide injunction, blocking the administration from implementing the order. The decision highlights ongoing legal challenges against Trump's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 01:59 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge based in Seattle accused Donald Trump of circumventing the rule of law for both political and personal advantage, as he ruled that an executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship was unconstitutional. Applause resonated in the courtroom after U.S. District Judge John Coughenour extended a prior order, thereby creating a nationwide injunction that will remain indefinitely.

Judge Coughenour, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, stated, "It has become ever more apparent that to our president the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals." This ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Democratic-led states, contending that Trump's order violated the 14th Amendment. The administration is anticipated to appeal the decision, although no comments have been issued by the White House.

This nationwide injunction is one of two already in place, preventing Trump's administration from enacting the order. While judges in other states consider similar actions, a lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department argued that previous interpretations of the 14th Amendment were incorrect. Judge Coughenour maintained that the plaintiffs were justified and that policy debate could not change constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025