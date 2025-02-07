Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge based in Seattle accused Donald Trump of circumventing the rule of law for both political and personal advantage, as he ruled that an executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship was unconstitutional. Applause resonated in the courtroom after U.S. District Judge John Coughenour extended a prior order, thereby creating a nationwide injunction that will remain indefinitely.

Judge Coughenour, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, stated, "It has become ever more apparent that to our president the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals." This ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Democratic-led states, contending that Trump's order violated the 14th Amendment. The administration is anticipated to appeal the decision, although no comments have been issued by the White House.

This nationwide injunction is one of two already in place, preventing Trump's administration from enacting the order. While judges in other states consider similar actions, a lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department argued that previous interpretations of the 14th Amendment were incorrect. Judge Coughenour maintained that the plaintiffs were justified and that policy debate could not change constitutional provisions.

