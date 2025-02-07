Federal Workers Caught in the Crossfire: Trump's Buyout Stirring Controversy

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to buy out federal employees, offering a reprieve to labor unions that legally challenged the move. Despite the stay, more than 60,000 federal workers have already accepted the proposal, according to a White House official.

The pause, issued by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston, delays the administration's push to streamline government operations. The buyout is part of President Trump's broader strategy to reduce bureaucracy, a plan deemed illegal by unions and opposition groups.

The controversial proposal has caused significant unrest among federal employees, who face uncertainty over job security. The Trump administration has directed agencies to identify underperforming workers and those hired during the Biden administration for potential dismissal, escalating tensions further.

