Interpreter's Gambit: The $17 Million Betrayal of a Baseball Star
Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for embezzling $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts. The court ordered Mizuhara to pay over $18 million in restitution. He had impersonated Ohtani to perform unauthorized bank transactions.
In a scandal that rocked the Los Angeles Dodgers, former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for embezzling $17 million from baseball star Shohei Ohtani to settle his gambling debts.
The case, resolved in the U.S. District Court of California, mandated Mizuhara to repay over $18 million, according to court documents. Prosecutors revealed Mizuhara had pled guilty to felony bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return.
The elaborate scheme involved Mizuhara impersonating Ohtani to convince bank employees to authorize wire transfers secretly. Ohtani, recently signing a record $700 million contract, expressed he was an unwitting victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inflation and Sovereign Debt: Norway's Wealth Fund CEO Warns of Market Risks
SAIL Rejects VSP Merger, Emphasizes Debt-Free Future
Crisis-Era Debt Auctions: Investor Power and Its Role in Auction Inefficiency
Gambling Tycoon Alleges Torture Amid Extradition Battle
Tragic Fall: Debt-Driven Despair at Mantri Mall