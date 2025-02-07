Deported Dreams: The Misguided Journey of Harpreet Singh Laliya

Harpreet Singh Laliya, a resident of Nagpur, returned to India embroiled in a saga of deportation. Among the 104 Indians sent back by the U.S., Laliya revealed he was handcuffed and leg-chained, a stark ignominy he's now vocal about.

Laliya's aspirations of building a life in Canada were dashed due to a blunder by his immigration agent. The agent's error left him in a web of uncertainty and risks, compounded by a loss of Rs 50 lakh, borrowed from banks and relatives, and a strenuous journey involving gruelling treks.

The deportation, using a U.S. military aircraft, brought 104 Indian nationals to Amritsar. The event drew sharp criticism against the Indian government for its management of such matters, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended the protocol as outlined by U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)