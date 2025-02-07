Deported Dreams: The Misguided Journey of Harpreet Singh Laliya
Harpreet Singh Laliya, among 104 deported Indians, shares his harrowing journey of mistaken immigration ambitions. Misled by an agent, he was detained and deported in chains, incurring a financial loss of Rs 50 lakh. The deportation drew political criticism, and the process's history was cited in Indian Parliament.
Harpreet Singh Laliya, a resident of Nagpur, returned to India embroiled in a saga of deportation. Among the 104 Indians sent back by the U.S., Laliya revealed he was handcuffed and leg-chained, a stark ignominy he's now vocal about.
Laliya's aspirations of building a life in Canada were dashed due to a blunder by his immigration agent. The agent's error left him in a web of uncertainty and risks, compounded by a loss of Rs 50 lakh, borrowed from banks and relatives, and a strenuous journey involving gruelling treks.
The deportation, using a U.S. military aircraft, brought 104 Indian nationals to Amritsar. The event drew sharp criticism against the Indian government for its management of such matters, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended the protocol as outlined by U.S. authorities.
