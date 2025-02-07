Left Menu

Violent Protests Erupt Across Bangladesh: Murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Defaced

In Bangladesh, protesters have attacked and torched the homes of Awami League leaders, demolishing murals of the country's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in response to a live online address by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The unrest has led to significant damage and heightened security concerns nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:01 IST
Violent Protests Erupt Across Bangladesh: Murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Defaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has witnessed a spate of violent protests, with demonstrators attacking and torching the residences of Awami League leaders. Murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding father, have been demolished in several districts, reportedly in response to a live address by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The unrest escalated when a fire was set at the house of Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Selim in Dhaka. The lack of police protection delayed the Fire Service's response to the blaze, which began around 1:30 am on Friday.

In addition, the homes of prominent Awami League figures—Obaidul Quader in Noakhali and Shahriar Alam in Rajshahi—were targeted and set ablaze by protesters. The demonstrators also demolished murals of Sheikh Mujib in various locations, including Cumilla and Narayanganj, as part of a growing anti-government sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025