Violent Protests Erupt Across Bangladesh: Murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Defaced

Bangladesh has witnessed a spate of violent protests, with demonstrators attacking and torching the residences of Awami League leaders. Murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding father, have been demolished in several districts, reportedly in response to a live address by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The unrest escalated when a fire was set at the house of Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Selim in Dhaka. The lack of police protection delayed the Fire Service's response to the blaze, which began around 1:30 am on Friday.

In addition, the homes of prominent Awami League figures—Obaidul Quader in Noakhali and Shahriar Alam in Rajshahi—were targeted and set ablaze by protesters. The demonstrators also demolished murals of Sheikh Mujib in various locations, including Cumilla and Narayanganj, as part of a growing anti-government sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)