Trump Calls for Iranian Resistance Amid Rising Unrest
U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Iranians to persist in protests against their government and warned of possible repercussions for the violent crackdown. Amid rising casualties, Trump signaled support without specifying actions, as international and Iranian responses unfolded in geopolitical tension.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Iranian citizens to continue their protests amid a government crackdown now labeled as the largest in several years. Trump emphasized the need for Iranians to remember those responsible for the suppression, promising vaguely that 'help is on its way.'
Continued unrest has led to severe casualties, with U.S.-based rights group HRANA reporting nearly 2,000 protester deaths. In response, Trump has canceled meetings with Iranian officials and introduced a 25% import tariff on countries trading with Iran. Further military action is under review.
Speculation over potential aid from the U.S. remains as journalists question the scope of Trump's promises. International reactions have been mixed, with Russia decrying external interference and European leaders expressing concern over Iran's internal strife, as the country remains under significant U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
