Wage Stagnation Fuels Union Debate in Italy

After three decades of wage stagnation, Italian workers have many reasons to protest. However, strikes demanding higher pay rarely extend beyond a day, leading to scrutiny over the role of the country's trade unions.

Italy is unique among developed nations as inflation-adjusted wages fell between 1990 and 2020, impacting consumer spending and economic growth. Recent wage growth still lags behind inflation and countries like Germany and France. Low employment rates and limited bargaining power partly explain this, alongside perceived union shortcomings.

While union power has waned globally, countries like Germany, France, and the U.S. have seen more impactful strikes despite lower union membership than Italy. Italian unions are criticized for focusing more on individual services like tax help rather than collective salary negotiations.

