Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: Legal Drama Unfolds

In a Boston courtroom Friday, a federal judge will assess a critical request by 18 state attorneys general to suspend President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at terminating birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents. The move comes after a Seattle judge blocked the order and criticized the administration's interpretation of the Constitution.

The attorneys general, supported by the cities of San Francisco and Washington, are seeking a preliminary injunction from Judge Leo Sorokin. They argue that birthright citizenship is constitutionally protected and that Trump's order is an unlawful attempt to revoke citizenship based on parentage, a change they claim would disrupt vital state services reliant on federal funding.

The legal challenge centers around the 14th Amendment, which established citizenship rights post-Civil War. The Trump administration argues noncitizen children lack 'jurisdiction' entitling citizenship, a view contested by historical precedent recognizing jus soli, the 'right of the soil,' a principle upheld in the landmark 1898 Wong Kim Ark Supreme Court case.

