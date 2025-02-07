Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: Legal Drama Unfolds
A federal judge in Boston is set to review a plea from 18 state attorneys general to halt President Trump's executive order on ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented parents. This follows similar decisions in Seattle and Maryland, highlighting constitutional debates and potential impacts on state services.
In a Boston courtroom Friday, a federal judge will assess a critical request by 18 state attorneys general to suspend President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at terminating birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents. The move comes after a Seattle judge blocked the order and criticized the administration's interpretation of the Constitution.
The attorneys general, supported by the cities of San Francisco and Washington, are seeking a preliminary injunction from Judge Leo Sorokin. They argue that birthright citizenship is constitutionally protected and that Trump's order is an unlawful attempt to revoke citizenship based on parentage, a change they claim would disrupt vital state services reliant on federal funding.
The legal challenge centers around the 14th Amendment, which established citizenship rights post-Civil War. The Trump administration argues noncitizen children lack 'jurisdiction' entitling citizenship, a view contested by historical precedent recognizing jus soli, the 'right of the soil,' a principle upheld in the landmark 1898 Wong Kim Ark Supreme Court case.
