Twist in the Case: Rape Allegation Turns into Extortion Probe
Six individuals, including a woman who accused Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, are facing charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. The Himachal Pradesh police filed a cancellation report on the gangrape case, citing lack of evidence and contradictions in the statements.
A major twist has emerged in a high-profile legal saga involving Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal. Six individuals, including the woman who initially accused them of rape, are now booked for extortion and criminal intimidation, according to police sources on Friday.
In a parallel move, Himachal Pradesh police have dropped rape charges against Badoli and Mittal. Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh, stated that the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence and contradictions among witness statements, including those of the complainant.
Details reveal that Mittal lodged a complaint citing threats and monetary demands from the woman and her associates. Accusations included financial fraud and an orchestrated 'honey trap' plan, escalating the case from alleged assault to a complex legal battle of extortion charges.
