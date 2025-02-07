Left Menu

Pakistan's Looming Financial Balancing Act: Challenges and Progress in External Financing

Despite strides in rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan faces significant external financing challenges, including repaying over $22 billion in external debt by FY2025. The country’s efforts involve securing loans, implementing structural reforms, and striving for credit rating improvements amid tough economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:39 IST
Pakistan's Looming Financial Balancing Act: Challenges and Progress in External Financing
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's external financing needs will remain substantial in 2025, Fitch Ratings highlighted on Thursday, despite ongoing progress in rebuilding its foreign exchange reserves.

The country is tasked with repaying over $22 billion in external debt, including nearly $13 billion in bilateral deposits. Fitch emphasizes that securing enough external financing poses challenges, given substantial maturities and existing lender exposures.

Pakistan recently secured a $1 billion loan from two Middle Eastern banks at a 6-7% interest rate. The finance minister disclosed plans to raise up to $4 billion from similar sources by the next fiscal year. Structural reforms, part of a $7 billion IMF programme, are crucial to addressing Pakistan's economic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025