Pakistan's Looming Financial Balancing Act: Challenges and Progress in External Financing

Pakistan's external financing needs will remain substantial in 2025, Fitch Ratings highlighted on Thursday, despite ongoing progress in rebuilding its foreign exchange reserves.

The country is tasked with repaying over $22 billion in external debt, including nearly $13 billion in bilateral deposits. Fitch emphasizes that securing enough external financing poses challenges, given substantial maturities and existing lender exposures.

Pakistan recently secured a $1 billion loan from two Middle Eastern banks at a 6-7% interest rate. The finance minister disclosed plans to raise up to $4 billion from similar sources by the next fiscal year. Structural reforms, part of a $7 billion IMF programme, are crucial to addressing Pakistan's economic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)