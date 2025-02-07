High Court to Hear Contempt Case on Unauthorized Demolitions
The Supreme Court advised a petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court regarding contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly ignoring a 2024 verdict on property demolitions. The petitioner accuses local authorities of demolishing property without prior notice, violating the court's guidelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has instructed a petitioner seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for flouting a demolition verdict to present the case before the jurisdictional high court.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran advised Mohammed Ghayoor, the petitioner's counsel, to approach the high court.
The petition alleges that authorities in Sambhal demolished a part of the petitioner's property without prior notice, defying the top court's comprehensive guidelines prohibiting such actions without proper procedure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement