Left Menu

High Court to Hear Contempt Case on Unauthorized Demolitions

The Supreme Court advised a petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court regarding contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly ignoring a 2024 verdict on property demolitions. The petitioner accuses local authorities of demolishing property without prior notice, violating the court's guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:44 IST
High Court to Hear Contempt Case on Unauthorized Demolitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed a petitioner seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for flouting a demolition verdict to present the case before the jurisdictional high court.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran advised Mohammed Ghayoor, the petitioner's counsel, to approach the high court.

The petition alleges that authorities in Sambhal demolished a part of the petitioner's property without prior notice, defying the top court's comprehensive guidelines prohibiting such actions without proper procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025