High Court to Hear Contempt Case on Unauthorized Demolitions

The Supreme Court has instructed a petitioner seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for flouting a demolition verdict to present the case before the jurisdictional high court.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran advised Mohammed Ghayoor, the petitioner's counsel, to approach the high court.

The petition alleges that authorities in Sambhal demolished a part of the petitioner's property without prior notice, defying the top court's comprehensive guidelines prohibiting such actions without proper procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)