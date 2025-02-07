Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine
A guided bomb attack in Ukraine's Sumy region by Russia has resulted in at least two fatalities. The Thursday night assault destroyed a residential building. Rescue operations were ongoing into Friday morning, according to local officials on Telegram.
In a devastating attack, Russia launched a guided bomb strike on Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals, local officials reported on Friday.
The assault, occurring late Thursday night, involved a series of three guided aerial bombs that obliterated a residential structure. Emergency responders continued their rescue efforts into the following morning, as detailed in a statement from officials on the Telegram messaging app.
The attack marks a significant escalation in hostilities, underscoring the ongoing conflict's severe impact on civilian areas.
