In a devastating attack, Russia launched a guided bomb strike on Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals, local officials reported on Friday.

The assault, occurring late Thursday night, involved a series of three guided aerial bombs that obliterated a residential structure. Emergency responders continued their rescue efforts into the following morning, as detailed in a statement from officials on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack marks a significant escalation in hostilities, underscoring the ongoing conflict's severe impact on civilian areas.

