Barents Observer Banned: A Norwegian Media Outlet In Russian Crosshairs

Russia has labeled The Barents Observer, a Norwegian media outlet, as "undesirable," effectively outlawing it. Accusations include promoting anti-Russian sentiment, boosting NATO presence, and tarnishing the Russian military's image. Despite the ban, the Observer pledges to continue reporting on northern Russian affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move on Friday, Russia's Prosecutor General banned The Barents Observer, a Norwegian media outlet, labeling it as an "undesirable organisation" due to its alleged anti-Russian stance.

The Norwegian publication is accused of provoking protest sentiments, advocating for tougher sanctions, and urging increased NATO presence near Russia's borders. Additionally, it purportedly discredits the Russian armed forces.

Editor Thomas Nilsen vowed to keep reporting on issues critical to Russia's north, emphasizing journalism and freedom of expression. This designation aligns with a recent European Court of Human Rights ruling against Russian censorship of the outlet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

