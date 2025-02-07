International Criminal Court Defies US Sanctions, Calls for Global Justice Support

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has made an appeal to its member states, urging them to resist the sanctions levied by President Donald Trump, regarding the move as a threat to its independent and impartial judicial functions.

The sanctions, announced via an executive order from the White House, stem from the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of war crimes in Gaza. The U.S. branded the court's actions as illegitimate and baseless.

The Hague-based ICC condemned the sanctions, renewing its pledge to continue delivering justice for victims of atrocities globally, and called on member states to unite in defense of fundamental human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)