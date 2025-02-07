Left Menu

International Criminal Court Defies US Sanctions, Calls for Global Justice Support

The International Criminal Court has urged its member states to oppose sanctions imposed by President Trump. The executive order responds to the ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The court condemns the sanctions, emphasizing its commitment to justice for victims of atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:31 IST
International Criminal Court Defies US Sanctions, Calls for Global Justice Support
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has made an appeal to its member states, urging them to resist the sanctions levied by President Donald Trump, regarding the move as a threat to its independent and impartial judicial functions.

The sanctions, announced via an executive order from the White House, stem from the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of war crimes in Gaza. The U.S. branded the court's actions as illegitimate and baseless.

The Hague-based ICC condemned the sanctions, renewing its pledge to continue delivering justice for victims of atrocities globally, and called on member states to unite in defense of fundamental human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025