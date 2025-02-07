Sweden's Gun Law Crackdown: A New Era After Tragic School Shooting
Following a deadly mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden's government aims to tighten gun laws. The incident claimed ten lives, with the suspect reportedly using licensed firearms. Plans include restricting access to AR-15 rifles and improving inter-agency information sharing to prevent gun ownership among those medically unfit.
In the aftermath of Sweden's most deadly mass shooting, the nation's right-wing government has announced plans to tighten gun laws. The tragic event unfolded at an adult education center in Orebro, where ten people were killed by an assailant using legally owned rifles.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, reportedly turned the weapon on himself after the attack. Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of the victims, many of whom were Christians from Syria seeking refuge from persecution. No ideological motive has been discovered as of yet.
The government, supported by its far-right allies in parliament, plans to make the vetting process for semi-automatic weapon licenses more stringent. They are particularly focused on limiting access to AR-15 rifles. Additionally, there's a concerted effort to improve information sharing between police and the National Board of Health and Welfare to prevent gun ownership among individuals with medical concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
