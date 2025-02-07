Trump's ICC Sanctions Stir International Debate

In a controversial move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized sanctions aimed at individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of American citizens and allies, including Israel. This decision has ignited international debate, with some countries praising the action while others condemn it.

The sanctions have been met with significant criticism from European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who emphasized the crucial role of the ICC in preventing global dictatorships. The European Council's President Antonio Costa also voiced concerns on social media, stating that the sanctions jeopardize the international criminal justice system.

Conversely, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close Trump ally, supports the sanctions, suggesting it's time for Hungary to reconsider its participation in the ICC. As discussions continue, the international community remains divided on the impact and future of the ICC amid these sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)