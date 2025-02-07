Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise as ICC Faces US Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has faced sanctions from the US under President Trump, sparking controversy and support from European allies. The sanctions follow arrest warrants issued for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes. Critics argue this undermines international justice, while some praise the sanctions as essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:06 IST
The International Criminal Court is in the spotlight following the announcement of sanctions by US President Donald Trump on Friday. The move has stirred global debate as European allies rally in support of the court.

European Council President António Costa criticized the sanctions, asserting they undermine the international justice system. Trump's decision was a reaction to ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

While the US and Israel reject the court's authority, others, like Germany, reaffirm their support for ICC's mission of battling global impunity, demanding that the institution continues unhindered in its justice pursuits.

