Global Tensions Rise as ICC Faces US Sanctions

The International Criminal Court is in the spotlight following the announcement of sanctions by US President Donald Trump on Friday. The move has stirred global debate as European allies rally in support of the court.

European Council President António Costa criticized the sanctions, asserting they undermine the international justice system. Trump's decision was a reaction to ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

While the US and Israel reject the court's authority, others, like Germany, reaffirm their support for ICC's mission of battling global impunity, demanding that the institution continues unhindered in its justice pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)