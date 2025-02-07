Strengthening POCSO: A Step Towards Victim-Centric Reforms
The Rajya Sabha deliberated a private member's bill aimed at amending the POCSO Act 2012 to introduce more victim-centric reforms. The proposed amendments include clear compensation procedures, mandatory training for stakeholders, and timely police action to enhance the protection and justice for minor victims of sexual offences.
The Rajya Sabha on Friday engaged in a discussion over a private member's bill seeking amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The legislation aims to implement victim-focused reforms to strengthen its enforceability and ensure justice for child victims of sexual offences.
Presenting the 2024 Bill, MP Fauzia Khan advocated for harsher penalties against child sexual predators, highlighting the 94 percent increase in POCSO cases in the last six years. To address this spike, the Bill proposes a structured compensation system, immediate case reporting, and mandatory training for stakeholders involved in its implementation.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted a past committee's recommendations on combating child pornography and online abuse, calling for additional measures beyond POCSO. Furthermore, BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agrawal emphasized awareness of intra-family offences and the necessity of psychoanalysis in support systems. The Bill awaits further debate and potential enactment.
