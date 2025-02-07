India and Mongolia To Boost Border Protection Cooperation

The border forces of India and Mongolia have reached a consensus to conduct joint exercises and bolster mutual cooperation in the domain of frontier protection.

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Mongolian General Authority for Border Protection (GABP) recently concluded their 10th director-general level discussions that spanned six days, starting on February 2.

Led by BSF Director-General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and Maj Gen Lkhagvasuren KH of the Mongolian side, the meeting highlighted the necessity of sustained collaboration, given the similar challenges faced by both countries in managing their borders.

Key sessions included training on border management in mountainous areas for BSF officers and joint exercises, alongside special force training to GABP given by BSF instructors in Mongolia.

Discussions also encompassed extending cooperation through crime detection technology, exchange of best practices in border protection, and capability building initiatives.

The next round of talks is scheduled for September in Mongolia.

