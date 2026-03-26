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Student's Plea for Justice: Allegations of Molestation and Institutional Inaction

A 21-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh attempted self-harm due to inaction on her molestation complaint against a professor. Despite complaints to the college's principal and police, no action was taken, and she faces threats and rumors. The student alleges college inaction and possible victim intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:42 IST
Student's Plea for Justice: Allegations of Molestation and Institutional Inaction
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A 21-year-old college student in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district took drastic measures by attempting to slit her wrists after alleging that no action was taken against a professor accused of molesting her, according to police reports on Thursday.

The distressing incident unfolded on Wednesday night. The student, a third-year BA student at a government college, was immediately taken to the district hospital. Police have recorded her statement, and further actions are being investigated, as confirmed by Sub Divisional Officer of Police Pooja Sharma to PTI.

At the hospital, the student alleged to reporters that she was molested by a professor on March 10 within the college premises. Despite her complaints to the college principal and the involvement of her mother, she claims that the professor simply apologized and no disciplinary actions were taken. She further alleged intimidation by the principal and spread of malicious rumors about her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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