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DMK Hits Back at AIADMK: Unpacking the Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu

The ruling DMK criticized AIADMK's leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his comments on alliance partners, highlighting a potential bleak future for AIADMK similar to regional parties in alliances with BJP. DMK leaders defended recent development initiatives in Chennai, contrasting them with AIADMK's alleged inefficacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:38 IST
DMK Hits Back at AIADMK: Unpacking the Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu
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The ruling DMK has taken aim at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his remarks regarding their alliance partners, describing them as 'unnecessary.' State Transport Minister S S Sivasankar suggested that AIADMK's future might mirror that of regional allies who have been overshadowed by the BJP.

Ridiculing Palaniswami's criticism of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key DMK ally, Sivasankar praised VCK's electoral resilience. He pointed out that Palaniswami has ceded significant ground to the BJP in Tamil Nadu, allowing multiple parties to contest under the BJP's Lotus symbol.

In response to Palaniswami's claims that the DMK has ignored development in Chennai, senior leader Sekarbabu highlighted the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, responsible for improving infrastructure and living standards in North Chennai, including enhanced water supply and upgraded schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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