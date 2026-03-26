Unexpected Technical Glitch Diverts Air India's London-Bound Flight Back to Delhi

An Air India A350 aircraft enroute to London Heathrow was compelled to return to Delhi on Thursday due to a technical issue. The plane had been airborne for nearly seven hours before safety concerns prompted the return. This A350-900 model, registered as VT-JRF, previously experienced similar issues in March, leading to a diversion to Shannon, Ireland.

Flight AI111, which initially departed Delhi at 6 am, encountered technical difficulties while in Saudi Arabia's airspace. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the aircraft, prioritizing safety, touched down safely in Delhi around 12:30 pm. Comprehensive technical evaluations are underway to address the issue. No passenger count has been confirmed yet.

The airline is working diligently to facilitate passengers' onward journey to London promptly. Despite the unforeseen setbacks, Air India reiterates its commitment to maintaining high safety standards. Meanwhile, the airline introduced A350-900 planes into service in January 2024, enhancing its international fleet.