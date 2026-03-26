Immanuel Sekaranar Mission Backs DMK-Led Alliance in Assembly Polls
The Immanuel Sekaranar Mission, focused on Dalit welfare, supports the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the Assembly elections. Ramesh Deventhirar, grandson of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaranar, pledged allegiance after meeting DMK's RS Barathi. The mission, based in Paramakudi, champions Dalit empowerment.
- Country:
- India
The Immanuel Sekaranar Mission, an organization dedicated to the welfare of Dalits, has declared its support for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
Ramesh Deventhirar, the grandson of revered freedom fighter and Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaranar, visited the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam,' where he met with DMK organization secretary RS Barathi to affirm this support.
Based in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram District, the mission is committed to promoting Dalit empowerment, and its leaders are expected to actively work towards ensuring victory for the DMK and its coalition partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: A High-Stakes Battle Between AIADMK and DMK
BJP Releases New List for West Bengal Assembly Polls
AIADMK Unveils First Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
Only two parties fighting Kerala Assembly polls -- UDF and partnership of BJP, LDF: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
DMK Finalizes Seats with DMDK for Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls