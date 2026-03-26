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Immanuel Sekaranar Mission Backs DMK-Led Alliance in Assembly Polls

The Immanuel Sekaranar Mission, focused on Dalit welfare, supports the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the Assembly elections. Ramesh Deventhirar, grandson of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaranar, pledged allegiance after meeting DMK's RS Barathi. The mission, based in Paramakudi, champions Dalit empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:39 IST
Immanuel Sekaranar Mission Backs DMK-Led Alliance in Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Immanuel Sekaranar Mission, an organization dedicated to the welfare of Dalits, has declared its support for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Ramesh Deventhirar, the grandson of revered freedom fighter and Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaranar, visited the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam,' where he met with DMK organization secretary RS Barathi to affirm this support.

Based in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram District, the mission is committed to promoting Dalit empowerment, and its leaders are expected to actively work towards ensuring victory for the DMK and its coalition partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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