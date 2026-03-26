NIA Seeks Extended Probe in Delhi Blast Case Amid Expanding Terror Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is seeking a 45-day extension for its investigation into the Delhi blast case from a special court, citing emerging evidence of a complex terror conspiracy with both national and international ties. A wider network has been uncovered, necessitating further forensic examination and verification to identify additional individuals involved.

The NIA's request, submitted to the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts, highlights the investigation's crucial stage, marked by multiple emerging leads that require corroborative field inquiries, witness examinations, and technical analyses. The deadly explosion, which occurred near Lal Qila Metro Station on November 10, 2025, poses significant national security concerns.

The agency has uncovered new revelations through credible witness statements and admissions from arrested individuals. Searches in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in seizures of digital devices, while approximately 5 terabytes of extracted data are undergoing detailed analysis. Moreover, links to the banned terror group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind via WhatsApp groups have been established, indicating broader operatives in states like Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

As additional suspects remain at large, the NIA emphasizes the need for extended custodial interrogation and securing key witness testimonies to prevent potential interference or evidence tampering. The agency also reports alleged foreign connections of the accused through encrypted online accounts, which require advanced cyber forensic scrutiny.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, the NIA argues for an extension from 135 to 180 days to conclude the investigation comprehensively. The application affects several suspects, including names like Amir Rashid Mir and Jasir Bilal Wani, as their custody terms near expiry. (ANI)