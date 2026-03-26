Ange Postecoglou's Unyielding Football Ambitions

Ange Postecoglou, once at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, has declared that his finest successes are still ahead despite a string of managerial setbacks.

Postecoglou was sacked last October from Forest after a 39-day tenure and a disappointing defeat to Chelsea. Additionally, despite securing a Europa League win for Spurs, he was dismissed shortly after due to a poor Premier League campaign.

Determined and undeterred by reputation damage in England, Postecoglou is resolved in his pursuit of future accomplishments. He cites his past experiences as valuable lessons for a future managerial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)