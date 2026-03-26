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Ange Postecoglou's Unyielding Football Ambitions

Ange Postecoglou, former manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, insists his best work is yet to come, despite recent managerial setbacks. He faces skepticism but remains determined to achieve success. His experience in England has taught him valuable lessons, fueling his unwavering passion for success in football management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:39 IST
Ange Postecoglou's Unyielding Football Ambitions
Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou, once at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, has declared that his finest successes are still ahead despite a string of managerial setbacks.

Postecoglou was sacked last October from Forest after a 39-day tenure and a disappointing defeat to Chelsea. Additionally, despite securing a Europa League win for Spurs, he was dismissed shortly after due to a poor Premier League campaign.

Determined and undeterred by reputation damage in England, Postecoglou is resolved in his pursuit of future accomplishments. He cites his past experiences as valuable lessons for a future managerial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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