Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: UN Warns of Worsening Human Rights Violations

The United Nations' top human rights official, Volker Turk, has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating crisis in eastern Congo. Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk highlighted an increasing trend of human rights violations, including heinous acts such as rape and sexual slavery, linked to the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.

Turk emphasized the potential for further deterioration if no action is taken, stressing the need for urgent international intervention to prevent the situation from worsening. Meanwhile, Rwanda has denied responsibility, alleging a potential attack from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which dozens of countries condemned, reaffirming their commitment to human rights.

A motion for a UN Fact-Finding Mission on the abuses in eastern Congo was set to be adopted, with Rwanda standing as the lone dissenting voice. While the council's power is not legally binding, its discussions could lead to significant political ramifications and possibly international war crimes prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)