Kenya Overpowers India in FIFA Series 2026 Semifinal
The Indian women's football team suffered a 0-2 defeat to Kenya in the semifinals of the FIFA Series 2026. Kenya's Martha Emedot and Tereza Obunya scored, while Indian captain Pyari Xaxa sustained a head injury. Kenya's physical and tactical dominance was evident as India struggled throughout the match.
- Country:
- Kenya
The Indian women's football team delivered a lackluster performance against Kenya, resulting in a 0-2 semifinal loss at the FIFA Series 2026 on Saturday. Martha Emedot and Tereza Obunya were the goal scorers for Kenya, showcasing their superiority on their home turf.
Indian captain Pyari Xaxa suffered a head injury during the match's 14th minute and was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. The All India Football Federation confirmed that Xaxa is conscious and receiving necessary treatment. Meanwhile, earlier that day, Australia sealed a commanding 5-0 victory over Malawi in the preceding semifinal.
Kenya asserted control from the beginning, exploiting the width of the pitch and exerting physical supremacy over India's squad, which was significantly altered from their Asian Cup lineup. Despite Indian coach Crispin Chettri's efforts to reorganize his team, Kenya's defensive resilience maintained their lead to ensure a place in the finals against Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- semifinal
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- Pyari Xaxa
- head injury
- AIFF
- Australia
- Malawi
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